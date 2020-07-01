16700 Lincoln Park Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage media room new construction

Beautiful like new home located in highly rated Prosper ISD. 5 Bedrooms with 4 Full Baths, wood floor in entry, hall way and study. Kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops, Center Island, Stainless Gas Stove-Top, Range and Dishwasher. Master Bathroom with Garden Tub and Shower, Large walk-in closet, Second Bedroom with full bath Downstairs. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, two full baths, game room and media room. Family friendly community with clubhouse, Pool, Park, play ground and the walking trails. Only 15 minutes to the legacy west, Toyota HQ, Liberty Mutual, JP Morgan Chase, Dallas Cowboys Frisco location.