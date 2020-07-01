All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 16700 Lincoln Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
16700 Lincoln Park Lane
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:08 AM

16700 Lincoln Park Lane

16700 Lincoln Park Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16700 Lincoln Park Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
new construction
Beautiful like new home located in highly rated Prosper ISD. 5 Bedrooms with 4 Full Baths, wood floor in entry, hall way and study. Kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops, Center Island, Stainless Gas Stove-Top, Range and Dishwasher. Master Bathroom with Garden Tub and Shower, Large walk-in closet, Second Bedroom with full bath Downstairs. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, two full baths, game room and media room. Family friendly community with clubhouse, Pool, Park, play ground and the walking trails. Only 15 minutes to the legacy west, Toyota HQ, Liberty Mutual, JP Morgan Chase, Dallas Cowboys Frisco location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16700 Lincoln Park Lane have any available units?
16700 Lincoln Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 16700 Lincoln Park Lane have?
Some of 16700 Lincoln Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16700 Lincoln Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16700 Lincoln Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16700 Lincoln Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16700 Lincoln Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 16700 Lincoln Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16700 Lincoln Park Lane offers parking.
Does 16700 Lincoln Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16700 Lincoln Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16700 Lincoln Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16700 Lincoln Park Lane has a pool.
Does 16700 Lincoln Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 16700 Lincoln Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16700 Lincoln Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16700 Lincoln Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16700 Lincoln Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16700 Lincoln Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District