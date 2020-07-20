1670 Havenbrook

Amenities
AWESOME CORNER LOT VERY PRIVATE AND HOME IS LOADED WITH UPGRADES, including granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, & a great floorplan. Located in Lakes of Prosper, this home is within walking distance of a community pool, playground, and private lake. Kitchen is complete with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Master suite features vaulted ceiling & large windows. Luxurious master bath is complete with spa-style tub, granite counter tops, vanity seating area, & stand-in shower. THIS IS A MUST SEE BACKYARD screened & covered outdoor entertainment center with lighting system and ceiling fan. THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!