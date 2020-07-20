All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 1670 Havenbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
1670 Havenbrook
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

1670 Havenbrook

1670 Havenbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1670 Havenbrook Lane, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
AWESOME CORNER LOT VERY PRIVATE AND HOME IS LOADED WITH UPGRADES, including granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, & a great floorplan. Located in Lakes of Prosper, this home is within walking distance of a community pool, playground, and private lake. Kitchen is complete with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Master suite features vaulted ceiling & large windows. Luxurious master bath is complete with spa-style tub, granite counter tops, vanity seating area, & stand-in shower. THIS IS A MUST SEE BACKYARD screened & covered outdoor entertainment center with lighting system and ceiling fan. THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Havenbrook have any available units?
1670 Havenbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1670 Havenbrook have?
Some of 1670 Havenbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 Havenbrook currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Havenbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Havenbrook pet-friendly?
No, 1670 Havenbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1670 Havenbrook offer parking?
Yes, 1670 Havenbrook offers parking.
Does 1670 Havenbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 Havenbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Havenbrook have a pool?
Yes, 1670 Havenbrook has a pool.
Does 1670 Havenbrook have accessible units?
No, 1670 Havenbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Havenbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 Havenbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 Havenbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1670 Havenbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymsProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXSouthlake, TXRichland Hills, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXDurant, OK
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXEverman, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXJustin, TXMelissa, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District