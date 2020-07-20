1670 Havenbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

AWESOME CORNER LOT VERY PRIVATE AND HOME IS LOADED WITH UPGRADES, including granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, & a great floorplan. Located in Lakes of Prosper, this home is within walking distance of a community pool, playground, and private lake. Kitchen is complete with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Master suite features vaulted ceiling & large windows. Luxurious master bath is complete with spa-style tub, granite counter tops, vanity seating area, & stand-in shower. THIS IS A MUST SEE BACKYARD screened & covered outdoor entertainment center with lighting system and ceiling fan. THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!