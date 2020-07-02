16504 Spence Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage media room

Luxury 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Propser ISD - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath in Propser ISD. Hardwood flooring throughout living area. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, & breakfast bar. Nest thermostat, camera system, refrigerator, washer, & dryer INCLUDED. Master suite with grand master bath featuring dual sinks, garden tub, & walk in closet. Master bedroom and one guest bedroom down. Large game-room upstairs with separate media room. Covered patio with privacy fence. Amenities include 2 pools, clubhouse, splash park, 2 fitness centers, dog park, playgrounds, & trails. Just minutes from Dallas North Tollway allows easy access to The Star, Legacy West, Dr. Pepper Ball Park, work centers, & new PGA Headquarters.



(RLNE5438526)