Prosper, TX
16400 OLMSTEAD PARK BLVD
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:24 AM

16400 OLMSTEAD PARK BLVD

16400 Olmsted Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

16400 Olmsted Park Blvd, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Treat yourself to luxury living in this beautiful American Legends home built in 2018. Hand scraped solid hardwood floors in entry, hallway, study, formal dining and family room. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Large breakfast nook, Stainless Gas stove top, built in oven and microwave. The family room features high ceiling, large windows overlooking the backyard and covered patio. The master and guest quarters are down. Upstairs there are three bedrooms with a game room open to the family room and a great media room to be enjoyed by all. In addition, the house has THREE car garages! House sits in a large corner lot facing community park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

