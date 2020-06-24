16400 OLMSTEAD PARK BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Treat yourself to luxury living in this beautiful American Legends home built in 2018. Hand scraped solid hardwood floors in entry, hallway, study, formal dining and family room. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Large breakfast nook, Stainless Gas stove top, built in oven and microwave. The family room features high ceiling, large windows overlooking the backyard and covered patio. The master and guest quarters are down. Upstairs there are three bedrooms with a game room open to the family room and a great media room to be enjoyed by all. In addition, the house has THREE car garages! House sits in a large corner lot facing community park.