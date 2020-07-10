16021 Canyon Ridge

Amenities

Luxury 2Year-New home in Prosper ISD for lease! Stone Front, Beautiful Entry with High Ceiling. Best selling gorgeous floor plan with stylish designs. Nailed down hand scraped wood floor. Two bedrooms (including Master) are downstairs. Spacious Game room, Media room, Large utility and Nice Study. Grand family room connected to Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Stainless Appliances. 5gas-burnners. Cabinet and counter with sink in utility room. House sits in a corner lot and faces the Park, it's deep in the Prestige Community with Pool, Park, play grounds and walking trails. Close to Dallas Toll way and I380, Location,location,Location!