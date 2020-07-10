All apartments in Prosper
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
16021 Canyon Ridge
Last updated January 26 2020 at 9:54 PM

16021 Canyon Ridge

16021 Canyon Rdg · No Longer Available
Location

16021 Canyon Rdg, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Luxury 2Year-New home in Prosper ISD for lease! Stone Front, Beautiful Entry with High Ceiling. Best selling gorgeous floor plan with stylish designs. Nailed down hand scraped wood floor. Two bedrooms (including Master) are downstairs. Spacious Game room, Media room, Large utility and Nice Study. Grand family room connected to Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Stainless Appliances. 5gas-burnners. Cabinet and counter with sink in utility room. House sits in a corner lot and faces the Park, it's deep in the Prestige Community with Pool, Park, play grounds and walking trails. Close to Dallas Toll way and I380, Location,location,Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16021 Canyon Ridge have any available units?
16021 Canyon Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 16021 Canyon Ridge have?
Some of 16021 Canyon Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16021 Canyon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
16021 Canyon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16021 Canyon Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 16021 Canyon Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 16021 Canyon Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 16021 Canyon Ridge offers parking.
Does 16021 Canyon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16021 Canyon Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16021 Canyon Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 16021 Canyon Ridge has a pool.
Does 16021 Canyon Ridge have accessible units?
No, 16021 Canyon Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 16021 Canyon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 16021 Canyon Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16021 Canyon Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 16021 Canyon Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

