Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16004 Brelsford Place

16004 Brelsford Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16004 Brelsford Pl, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
BRAND NEW HOME with stone front Entry, open floor concept with hardwood fl.The master ste, study & private guest ste with adj full bath are conveniently loc on the first fl.Two additional bedrms, media, Game room are located on the 2nd fl.•GE SS steel Appl. with Microwave along with 5 burner gas cooktop.•3 CM granite kitchen ctops with undermount sink ² 42’’ site-finished cabinets with decorative crown molding and under cabinet lighting.•Energy efficient appl•Pre wired Media Room•Washer , Dryer and Fridge included with this new home.•Prosper ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16004 Brelsford Place have any available units?
16004 Brelsford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 16004 Brelsford Place have?
Some of 16004 Brelsford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16004 Brelsford Place currently offering any rent specials?
16004 Brelsford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16004 Brelsford Place pet-friendly?
No, 16004 Brelsford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 16004 Brelsford Place offer parking?
Yes, 16004 Brelsford Place offers parking.
Does 16004 Brelsford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16004 Brelsford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16004 Brelsford Place have a pool?
No, 16004 Brelsford Place does not have a pool.
Does 16004 Brelsford Place have accessible units?
No, 16004 Brelsford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16004 Brelsford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16004 Brelsford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 16004 Brelsford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16004 Brelsford Place does not have units with air conditioning.

