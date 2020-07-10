16004 Brelsford Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

BRAND NEW HOME with stone front Entry, open floor concept with hardwood fl.The master ste, study & private guest ste with adj full bath are conveniently loc on the first fl.Two additional bedrms, media, Game room are located on the 2nd fl.•GE SS steel Appl. with Microwave along with 5 burner gas cooktop.•3 CM granite kitchen ctops with undermount sink ² 42’’ site-finished cabinets with decorative crown molding and under cabinet lighting.•Energy efficient appl•Pre wired Media Room•Washer , Dryer and Fridge included with this new home.•Prosper ISD.