15924 Placid Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This beautiful new construction offers 4 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. The formal dining room with a traditional setting. The open kitchen overlooks into the family room. fireplace & covered patio. Kitchen microwave, fridge, stainless gas stove top, dishwasher, granite & Ctile backsplash. C tile floors in all wet areas. Hardwoods in entry, family, dining room & halls. Crown molding, rounded corners, 2in blinds, ceiling fans in family room & all bedrooms; Gutters, security system prewire, radiant barrier decking, Low E vinyl windows & many upgrades! Home complete December 2018!. Prosper ISD.