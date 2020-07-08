All apartments in Prosper
15920 Aquilla Way
15920 Aquilla Way

15920 Aquilla Way · No Longer Available
Location

15920 Aquilla Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
PROSPER ISD! Beautiful 2018 built home with 4-Bedroom, 2-full bath, 2-half bath, formal dining, upgraded kitchen, huge game room and covered patio. Master Bedroom with double vanity and a large walking closet plus three spacious bedrooms of first floor. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop. Lots of cabinets and a huge island. Wood like tile floors in entry and family room, dining, kitchen and breakfast Upstairs large game room and half bath. Refrigerator and washer dryer included. Amazon Smart home equipment plus Ring doorbell and programmable digital thermostats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15920 Aquilla Way have any available units?
15920 Aquilla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 15920 Aquilla Way have?
Some of 15920 Aquilla Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15920 Aquilla Way currently offering any rent specials?
15920 Aquilla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15920 Aquilla Way pet-friendly?
No, 15920 Aquilla Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 15920 Aquilla Way offer parking?
Yes, 15920 Aquilla Way offers parking.
Does 15920 Aquilla Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15920 Aquilla Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15920 Aquilla Way have a pool?
No, 15920 Aquilla Way does not have a pool.
Does 15920 Aquilla Way have accessible units?
No, 15920 Aquilla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15920 Aquilla Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15920 Aquilla Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15920 Aquilla Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15920 Aquilla Way does not have units with air conditioning.

