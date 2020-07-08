15920 Aquilla Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

PROSPER ISD! Beautiful 2018 built home with 4-Bedroom, 2-full bath, 2-half bath, formal dining, upgraded kitchen, huge game room and covered patio. Master Bedroom with double vanity and a large walking closet plus three spacious bedrooms of first floor. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop. Lots of cabinets and a huge island. Wood like tile floors in entry and family room, dining, kitchen and breakfast Upstairs large game room and half bath. Refrigerator and washer dryer included. Amazon Smart home equipment plus Ring doorbell and programmable digital thermostats