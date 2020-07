Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular 1 story. Beautiful wood floors, ceramic tile, granite counters and stainless kitchen appliances. Kitchen features a gas cooktop with an abundance of counter space and exquisite cabinetry along with walk in pantry. The master suite is huge and has a bay window perfect for relaxing. Master bath has separate shower, jetted tub and spacious walk in closet. Large covered patio, enormous back yard plus a storage shed for added storage needs.

Home is ready for Sept 1st move in.