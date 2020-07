Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful two story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 car garage. This home has a great open floor plan including a gorgeous gourmet kitchen. Large master suite downstairs and 2 more bedrooms downstairs. Media room and game room upstairs is perfect for the entire family entertainment. Full energy efficiency will translate to lower energy bills. Home is vacant and available immediately. Come see this beauty!!! It wont last long.