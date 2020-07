Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare rental opportunity in sought after Cedar Ridge Estates, East Prosper. Easy access to Tollway, 380 and Preston. Prosper schools, upgraded GE stainless steel appliances with convection oven. Stainless steel french door fridge included. Fully upgraded property with open floor plan and large split bedrooms. Recently painted & new carpet. Ring doorbell, app controlled thermostat. Ready for immediate move in. Sure to go quickly. Pets are case by case and must be approved by owner.