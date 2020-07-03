141 KAYLA Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave carpet

beautiful 2 story home in Trail of Prosper. Split Master suite down with bay windows and sitting area, 3 bedrooms up. Joint formals. 2.5 car garage for extra storage. C-Tile in Kitchen,breakfast,and bathrooms. Brand new wood-like vinyl planks in formal dinning, formal living, family room and hall way. Brand new carpet in master. Kitchen with island, gas cooktop,vent out microwave. High ceilings, 2 inch blinds. Cast stone fireplace mantle in family room, sprinkler system, huge fenced yard. Excellent Prosper school. Photos are taken before flooring was replaced.