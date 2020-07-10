All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 131 Springbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
131 Springbrook Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:24 AM

131 Springbrook Drive

131 Springbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

131 Springbrook Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here is the rental home you have been waiting for! Home was built in 2014, but looks like it was just built yesterday! Owner takes great pride in this home and wants to find a tenant who will do the same. Hardwood floors upon entry, 3 bed, 3 and a half baths, open floor plan, private office, large rooms separated throughout the home, this home has it all! Plenty of entertaining space inside and out for all your summer TX bar-b-ques. Large single story floor plan with 3 car garage spaces. Great area, great neighborhood, great schools, this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Springbrook Drive have any available units?
131 Springbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 131 Springbrook Drive have?
Some of 131 Springbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Springbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Springbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Springbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 Springbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 131 Springbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 Springbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 131 Springbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Springbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Springbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 131 Springbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 Springbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Springbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Springbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Springbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Springbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Springbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District