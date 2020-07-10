131 Springbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Here is the rental home you have been waiting for! Home was built in 2014, but looks like it was just built yesterday! Owner takes great pride in this home and wants to find a tenant who will do the same. Hardwood floors upon entry, 3 bed, 3 and a half baths, open floor plan, private office, large rooms separated throughout the home, this home has it all! Plenty of entertaining space inside and out for all your summer TX bar-b-ques. Large single story floor plan with 3 car garage spaces. Great area, great neighborhood, great schools, this home won't last long!