1100 Barrington Drive

Beautiful one story home located on a canal in the established neighborhood of Glenbrooke Estates. Great open floor plan with four bedrooms and two full baths. The fourth bedroom has tile flooring making it great as a bedroom or office. Bright open kitchen featuring double ovens, a butcher block island and lots of cabinet space. The Kitchen, breakfast area and living room are all open to each other making it great for families and entertaining. Additional living room can also be utilized as a game room. Beautiful backyard overlooking the canal gives you the perfect setting for a morning coffee or relaxing after a long day.