All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 1100 Barrington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
1100 Barrington Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

1100 Barrington Drive

1100 Barrington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1100 Barrington Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

parking
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful one story home located on a canal in the established neighborhood of Glenbrooke Estates. Great open floor plan with four bedrooms and two full baths. The fourth bedroom has tile flooring making it great as a bedroom or office. Bright open kitchen featuring double ovens, a butcher block island and lots of cabinet space. The Kitchen, breakfast area and living room are all open to each other making it great for families and entertaining. Additional living room can also be utilized as a game room. Beautiful backyard overlooking the canal gives you the perfect setting for a morning coffee or relaxing after a long day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Barrington Drive have any available units?
1100 Barrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1100 Barrington Drive have?
Some of 1100 Barrington Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Barrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Barrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Barrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Barrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1100 Barrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Barrington Drive offers parking.
Does 1100 Barrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Barrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Barrington Drive have a pool?
No, 1100 Barrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Barrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 Barrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Barrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Barrington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Barrington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Barrington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District