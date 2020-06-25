1091 Belknap Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage media room

Move in Ready! Located in the Prestigious Windsong Ranch of Prosper! This is a contemporarybhome, 2 story, Elevation A. It's a beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, open plan with media room and study. Side covered courtyard with 12ft sliders opens up outdoor living space with kitchen. Outdoor living includes a gas starter, wood burning fireplace, with pre-plumbed gas for future outdoor kitchen. Kitchen features custom cabinets with under cabinet lighting, quartz counter tops, upgraded back splash, large island with pendant lighting above. Wood flooring throughout common areas. Gorgeous upgraded tile in master bath. Upgraded carpets in bedrooms. Close to retail & restaurants! Lagoon access in Windsong Ranch!