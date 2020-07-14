All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
Shiloh Park Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:14 AM

Shiloh Park Townhomes

3500 E Park Blvd · (972) 440-1787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 E Park Blvd, Plano, TX 79761
Briarwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Unit 2003B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Unit 2002A · Avail. Jul 20

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shiloh Park Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
At Shiloh Park, we work hard to cultivate a community that our residents are proud to be a part of, and we do it by following a fairly simple philosophy: do the right thing. The right thing, as far as were concerned, begins with employing a community staff that is trustworthy, dependable, and responsive to your needs. Rest assured that when you sign the lease on your new townhome, youre saying Yes to the perfect blend of timeless style, comfort, and convenience that Shiloh Park represents. Your new home is within walking distance from Bob Woodruff Park, a short drive from Collin County Community College, and minutes from some of the best retail and nightlife hot spots in the DFW metro area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Shiloh Park Townhomes have any available units?
Shiloh Park Townhomes has 6 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Shiloh Park Townhomes have?
Some of Shiloh Park Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shiloh Park Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Shiloh Park Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shiloh Park Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Shiloh Park Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Shiloh Park Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Shiloh Park Townhomes offers parking.
Does Shiloh Park Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shiloh Park Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shiloh Park Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Shiloh Park Townhomes has a pool.
Does Shiloh Park Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Shiloh Park Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Shiloh Park Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shiloh Park Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

