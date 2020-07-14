Shiloh Park Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

At Shiloh Park, we work hard to cultivate a community that our residents are proud to be a part of, and we do it by following a fairly simple philosophy: do the right thing. The right thing, as far as were concerned, begins with employing a community staff that is trustworthy, dependable, and responsive to your needs. Rest assured that when you sign the lease on your new townhome, youre saying Yes to the perfect blend of timeless style, comfort, and convenience that Shiloh Park represents. Your new home is within walking distance from Bob Woodruff Park, a short drive from Collin County Community College, and minutes from some of the best retail and nightlife hot spots in the DFW metro area.