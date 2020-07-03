All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6009 Eagle Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6009 Eagle Pass
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:13 PM

6009 Eagle Pass

6009 Eagle Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6009 Eagle Pass, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,741 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Eagle Pass have any available units?
6009 Eagle Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 6009 Eagle Pass currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Eagle Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Eagle Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 Eagle Pass is pet friendly.
Does 6009 Eagle Pass offer parking?
No, 6009 Eagle Pass does not offer parking.
Does 6009 Eagle Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Eagle Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Eagle Pass have a pool?
No, 6009 Eagle Pass does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Eagle Pass have accessible units?
No, 6009 Eagle Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Eagle Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 Eagle Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 Eagle Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 Eagle Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District