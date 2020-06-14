Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

121 Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pflugerville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$900
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
45 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
29 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1300 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,631
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$983
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
53 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1539 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
214 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
28 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
57 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
13 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Heatherwilde
14 Units Available
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Discover your new home at Stoneridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Pflugerville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options & we're just a short 30 minute drive Downtown Austin & Austin-Bergstrom International
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1882 sqft
Offering three- and four-bedroom floor plans, these spacious homes feature amenities like direct access two-car garages, designer flooring, LED lighting, and front and back yards.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
11 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Last updated April 17 at 12:37am
18 Units Available
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and dishwashers. Washer-dryer hookups. 24-hour gym and business center. On-site parking lot and carport. Beautiful location near Pfluger Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
420 Swenson Farms Blvd
420 Swenson Farms Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
North Austin! - Property Id: 200159 New construction, modern amenities! Live conveniently in the desirable Pflugerville neighborhood, surrounded by local restaurants, live music, and outdoor activities that suit your lifestyle.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Wells Point
1 Unit Available
1600 Glen Rose Chase
1600 Glen Rose Chase, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2075 sqft
Single Story Executive Home nestled on a Lushly Landscaped Corner Lot*Personal Paradise Backyard has Multiple Patio Areas/Breathtaking Gardens/Pergola & a Water Feature*Immaculate Center Island Kitchen w/Granite/Stainless Appliances/Farmhouse
Results within 1 mile of Pflugerville
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1441 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 45, I-35 and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors, bathtubs and walk-in closets. Community is pet friendly.
City Guide for Pflugerville, TX

A high school football team - the Pflugerville Panthers - put this town on the map by winning 55 consecutive games. It doesn't get much more Texan than that.

One of the best parts of living in Pflugerville may be listening to your out-of-town friends pronounce it "P-fluger-ville" (the "p" is silent). Pflugerville is a small community that sits just north of Austin. While it certainly is a suburb, it's so close that it feels more like a small extension of the Texas capital. It's just a quick 20-minute drive from downtown Austin, so residents can experience all that the capital has to offer (music festivals, tech gatherings, the greenbelt!) and still come home to a place with a cozy small town feel. Pflugerville's prime location doesn't just have to do with its proximity to Austin. The area is also just south of Round Rock, so residents can also quickly access that city's most popular spots, including the Round Rock Premium Outlets, the Dell Diamond and IKEA. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pflugerville, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pflugerville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

