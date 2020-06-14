121 Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX with gym
A high school football team - the Pflugerville Panthers - put this town on the map by winning 55 consecutive games. It doesn't get much more Texan than that.
One of the best parts of living in Pflugerville may be listening to your out-of-town friends pronounce it "P-fluger-ville" (the "p" is silent). Pflugerville is a small community that sits just north of Austin. While it certainly is a suburb, it's so close that it feels more like a small extension of the Texas capital. It's just a quick 20-minute drive from downtown Austin, so residents can experience all that the capital has to offer (music festivals, tech gatherings, the greenbelt!) and still come home to a place with a cozy small town feel. Pflugerville's prime location doesn't just have to do with its proximity to Austin. The area is also just south of Round Rock, so residents can also quickly access that city's most popular spots, including the Round Rock Premium Outlets, the Dell Diamond and IKEA. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pflugerville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.