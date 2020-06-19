900 Sunflower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Outstanding Pflugerville Property! - Amazing home for rent! Located in a quiet, clean development, near Heritage Park and close to Bohls Park. Convenient to I-35, as well as SR-45 and SR-130 (Toll). Close to major tech employers (Samsung, Dell and Applied Materials), and access to I-35 provides easy commute to employers both in Round Rock and Austin (including western Austin via SR-45 to SR-1 (MoPac). Part of the Pflugerville ISD (Pflugerville ES, Cele MS, Pflugerville HS).



The house features a total of three bedrooms, all of which are carpeted. The spacious Master Bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, and comes with an en suite bathroom, which has his and her sinks, a jet tub and standing shower, as well as large linen closet. Other bedrooms include similar closet arrangement.



The rest of the house has hard flooring throughout (tile in kitchen and dining area, with a wood laminate in remainder). Generally, the property makes great use of an open concept between the living room (which includes a gas fireplace), the dining area and the kitchen. The kitchen itself is very spacious, and features a large, almost walk-in pantry. Access to the two-car garage is through a mud room, which includes both washer/dryer hookups and ample storage space.



There is an additional room, which can be use as formal dining room or as an open home office (open in that there is no door separating it from the rest of the house).



The open floor plan concept of the living room / dining area leads out to a spacious fenced-in back yard, complete with a storage shed and a concrete pad for outdoor entertaining and/or cooking.



Definitely a must-see!



(RLNE5621118)