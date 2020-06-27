817 Smoke Signal Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A fresh start in Pflugerville with this recently painted 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home! - A fresh start in Pflugerville! Home has recently been fully painted inside and freshened up for you! 3 bedrooms, 2 fulls bathrooms. The home packs a lot of great features into a compact, comfortable space. Sealed concrete floors are very durable, fireplace in living room with gas logs. Kitchen opens to living room with breakfast bar, refrigerator included. Water softener. Private backyard with nice shade for lazy days. Walking distance to several area schools, parks and hike/bike paths. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE5008279)