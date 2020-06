Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Large kitchen with open living and dining space and wonderful natural light beaming through the windows! 3 good sized bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus space for a reading area or use as a homework nook! Covered front porch for relaxing with neighbors in the evening. Location is amazing with abundant shopping, parks, pools, and hiking trails all close by. UTILITIES PAID, CALL ALAN KENT TODAY! - 512-790-5987