Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly gym media room

Beautiful, Spacious well maintained 1-story/3 bed/2 bath house in highland park community ready to move in. Granite counter top, SS appliances, washer, dryer, refrigerator, sprinkler system, double vanity,separate shower and tub in master with two walking closet. walking distance to shopping center with movie theater, target, home depot, gym. Please provide completed Tar application, copy of DL and W2/pay stubs. Only one dog is allowed