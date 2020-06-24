801 Meadow Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT FLOOR PLAN IN THE HEART OF PFLUGERVILLE - This nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pflugerville's Willow Creek neighborhood is close to downtown Pflugerville and is walking distance to Gilleland Creek Pool and Park and the hike and bike trail! The home features a great floor plan with a big family room that's open to the dining area, an eat-in kitchen with breakfast area, and large bedrooms. The master bath includes a large walk in shower with a nice sized closet. Also enjoy a big covered patio and fenced yard.



(RLNE4730213)