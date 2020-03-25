736 Stokesay Castle Path, Pflugerville, TX 78660 Highland Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
3-Bedroom/2-Bath home in the desirable Highland Park North Subdivision with large backyard. Covered patio and sizable wood deck. Formal Living/Study as you enter the home. Kitchen opens into the dining area and living room. Community swimming pool and park. Awesome location just a couple miles from Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville and only 5 miles from La Frontera Shopping Center and the Dell Campus in Round Rock. Easy access to TX-45 and IH-35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 736 Stokesay Castle PATH have any available units?
736 Stokesay Castle PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 736 Stokesay Castle PATH have?
Some of 736 Stokesay Castle PATH's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Stokesay Castle PATH currently offering any rent specials?
736 Stokesay Castle PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.