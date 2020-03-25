All apartments in Pflugerville
736 Stokesay Castle PATH

736 Stokesay Castle Path · No Longer Available
Location

736 Stokesay Castle Path, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
3-Bedroom/2-Bath home in the desirable Highland Park North Subdivision with large backyard. Covered patio and sizable wood deck. Formal Living/Study as you enter the home. Kitchen opens into the dining area and living room. Community swimming pool and park. Awesome location just a couple miles from Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville and only 5 miles from La Frontera Shopping Center and the Dell Campus in Round Rock. Easy access to TX-45 and IH-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

