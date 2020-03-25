736 Stokesay Castle PATH

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

3-Bedroom/2-Bath home in the desirable Highland Park North Subdivision with large backyard. Covered patio and sizable wood deck. Formal Living/Study as you enter the home. Kitchen opens into the dining area and living room. Community swimming pool and park. Awesome location just a couple miles from Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville and only 5 miles from La Frontera Shopping Center and the Dell Campus in Round Rock. Easy access to TX-45 and IH-35.