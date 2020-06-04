All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

705 Windsor Castle Drive

705 Windsor Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Windsor Castle Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
Spacious 3B/2B w/ study, corner lot w/ covered patio! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Spacious 3B/2B w/ study, corner lot w/ covered patio. All beds decent size w/ the master having a vaulted ceiling & lots of natural light. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Open floor plan. Kitchen has pantry, built-in microwave, gas range, & a breakfast area.

(RLNE5437048)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Windsor Castle Drive have any available units?
705 Windsor Castle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 705 Windsor Castle Drive have?
Some of 705 Windsor Castle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Windsor Castle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Windsor Castle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Windsor Castle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Windsor Castle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 705 Windsor Castle Drive offer parking?
No, 705 Windsor Castle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 705 Windsor Castle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Windsor Castle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Windsor Castle Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Windsor Castle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Windsor Castle Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Windsor Castle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Windsor Castle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Windsor Castle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Windsor Castle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 Windsor Castle Drive has units with air conditioning.

