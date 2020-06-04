705 Windsor Castle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3B/2B w/ study, corner lot w/ covered patio! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Spacious 3B/2B w/ study, corner lot w/ covered patio. All beds decent size w/ the master having a vaulted ceiling & lots of natural light. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Open floor plan. Kitchen has pantry, built-in microwave, gas range, & a breakfast area.



(RLNE5437048)