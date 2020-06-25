All apartments in Pflugerville
Location

621 Smoke Signal Pass, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Wells Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is ready for your family to move into. Great walkability to schools, jogging trails and 1 block to Moose Park. Huge covered patio with storage shed in backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Smoke Signal Pass have any available units?
621 Smoke Signal Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
Is 621 Smoke Signal Pass currently offering any rent specials?
621 Smoke Signal Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Smoke Signal Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Smoke Signal Pass is pet friendly.
Does 621 Smoke Signal Pass offer parking?
No, 621 Smoke Signal Pass does not offer parking.
Does 621 Smoke Signal Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Smoke Signal Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Smoke Signal Pass have a pool?
No, 621 Smoke Signal Pass does not have a pool.
Does 621 Smoke Signal Pass have accessible units?
No, 621 Smoke Signal Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Smoke Signal Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Smoke Signal Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Smoke Signal Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Smoke Signal Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
