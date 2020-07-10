All apartments in Pflugerville
537 Dinge Bay Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

537 Dinge Bay Dr

537 Dinge Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

537 Dinge Bay Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Greenridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
garage
Well Maintained 1 Story in Greenridge! - Nice open floor plan, 2,277 square feet, 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 dining areas. Formal dining could be used as office, hobby room or exercise room. Ceiling fans and 2" blinds throughout. Kitchen opens to family room. Spacious master suite with garden tub and separate shower, double vanity. Large backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage with garage door openers, sprinkler system. Tons of street appeal. Refrigerator can stay but is not warrantied..
Qualifications: Good rental history and credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com.

(RLNE2320951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

