537 Dinge Bay Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground garage

Well Maintained 1 Story in Greenridge! - Nice open floor plan, 2,277 square feet, 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 dining areas. Formal dining could be used as office, hobby room or exercise room. Ceiling fans and 2" blinds throughout. Kitchen opens to family room. Spacious master suite with garden tub and separate shower, double vanity. Large backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage with garage door openers, sprinkler system. Tons of street appeal. Refrigerator can stay but is not warrantied..

Qualifications: Good rental history and credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com.



(RLNE2320951)