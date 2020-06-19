All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

507 Evening Grosbeak Drive

507 Evening Grosbeak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Evening Grosbeak Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Kuempel

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Story Corner Lot - Move In Ready! - This spacious corner lot home is move in ready and waiting to be seen! With wood flooring, an open floor plan and a spacious master suite, this home won't last long. The open living room features wood flooring, and an open flow to the kitchen. The kitchen features an island, tile backsplashing, a spacious breakfast/dining nook, and easy access to the utility room & backyard. The rest of the home features spacious bedrooms, a walk-in master closet and spacious master bath.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District:
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5744003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive have any available units?
507 Evening Grosbeak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive have?
Some of 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Evening Grosbeak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive offer parking?
No, 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 Evening Grosbeak Drive has units with air conditioning.

