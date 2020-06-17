All apartments in Pflugerville
420 Swenson Farms Blvd

Location

420 Swenson Farms Blvd, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1399 · Avail. now

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
new construction
North Austin! - Property Id: 200159

New construction, modern amenities! Live conveniently in the desirable Pflugerville neighborhood, surrounded by local restaurants, live music, and outdoor activities that suit your lifestyle. Our beautiful apartment homes keep you close to the action while also delivering a relaxing retreat perfectly suited to those times you simply want to unwind. Offering modern living defined by entertainment-centric spaces, our community is designed to impress and appeal to your sense of style and relaxed sophistication! Call/text now to schedule a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200159
Property Id 200159

(RLNE5841495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Swenson Farms Blvd have any available units?
420 Swenson Farms Blvd has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Swenson Farms Blvd have?
Some of 420 Swenson Farms Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Swenson Farms Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
420 Swenson Farms Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Swenson Farms Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Swenson Farms Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 420 Swenson Farms Blvd offer parking?
No, 420 Swenson Farms Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 420 Swenson Farms Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Swenson Farms Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Swenson Farms Blvd have a pool?
No, 420 Swenson Farms Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 420 Swenson Farms Blvd have accessible units?
No, 420 Swenson Farms Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Swenson Farms Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Swenson Farms Blvd has units with dishwashers.
