Amenities
413 Springbrook Road Available 05/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom Home in Pflugerville Area! 3800 Sq Ft! - WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING VIDEO AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS DURING THIS TIME.
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/jWYogYQjhco **
You must see this large 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the Pflugerville area. Master suite on the main level features a double-sided fireplace, spacious bedroom with flex space, large bathroom with double vanity and walk-closet! The living area is open to the large kitchen. The kitchen boasts double ovens, a huge island, and cabinets galore! 4 additional bedrooms and a second living area upstairs. The property comes with access to neighborhood amenities including a pool!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: 2 Car Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 2007
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Open floor plan!
- Spacious living area!
- Updated kitchen with double ovens and large island!
- Large master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, double vanity, and fireplace!
- Two living spaces!
- Private backyard oasis with covered patio for entertaining
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5690612)