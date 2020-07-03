Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

413 Springbrook Road Available 05/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom Home in Pflugerville Area! 3800 Sq Ft! - WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING VIDEO AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS DURING THIS TIME.



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/jWYogYQjhco **



You must see this large 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the Pflugerville area. Master suite on the main level features a double-sided fireplace, spacious bedroom with flex space, large bathroom with double vanity and walk-closet! The living area is open to the large kitchen. The kitchen boasts double ovens, a huge island, and cabinets galore! 4 additional bedrooms and a second living area upstairs. The property comes with access to neighborhood amenities including a pool!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 3.5

PARKING: 2 Car Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville

YEAR BUILT: 2007



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Open floor plan!

- Spacious living area!

- Updated kitchen with double ovens and large island!

- Large master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, double vanity, and fireplace!

- Two living spaces!

- Private backyard oasis with covered patio for entertaining



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5690612)