All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 413 Springbrook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
413 Springbrook Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

413 Springbrook Road

413 Springbrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

413 Springbrook Road, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
413 Springbrook Road Available 05/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom Home in Pflugerville Area! 3800 Sq Ft! - WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING VIDEO AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS DURING THIS TIME.

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/jWYogYQjhco **

You must see this large 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the Pflugerville area. Master suite on the main level features a double-sided fireplace, spacious bedroom with flex space, large bathroom with double vanity and walk-closet! The living area is open to the large kitchen. The kitchen boasts double ovens, a huge island, and cabinets galore! 4 additional bedrooms and a second living area upstairs. The property comes with access to neighborhood amenities including a pool!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: 2 Car Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 2007

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Open floor plan!
- Spacious living area!
- Updated kitchen with double ovens and large island!
- Large master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, double vanity, and fireplace!
- Two living spaces!
- Private backyard oasis with covered patio for entertaining

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5690612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Springbrook Road have any available units?
413 Springbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 413 Springbrook Road have?
Some of 413 Springbrook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Springbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
413 Springbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Springbrook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Springbrook Road is pet friendly.
Does 413 Springbrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 413 Springbrook Road offers parking.
Does 413 Springbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Springbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Springbrook Road have a pool?
Yes, 413 Springbrook Road has a pool.
Does 413 Springbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 413 Springbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Springbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Springbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Springbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 413 Springbrook Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District