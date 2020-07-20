313 Epiphany LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Recently built townhouse. 4 Bedroom + a game room, 2.5 baths, with oversized 2 car garage. Master down, other 3 bedrooms and game room up. High ceilings throughout. Granite counters. Covered patio with fenced backyard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included with lease. Natural gas. Master with garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, and huge closet. Close to shopping, hospitals, eateries, schools, I-35 and both 45 and 130 tollways. Yard and landscaping maintained by HOA. Lock and leave set-up.