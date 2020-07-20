All apartments in Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX
313 Epiphany LN
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:19 PM

313 Epiphany LN

313 Epiphany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

313 Epiphany Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Recently built townhouse. 4 Bedroom + a game room, 2.5 baths, with oversized 2 car garage. Master down, other 3 bedrooms and game room up. High ceilings throughout. Granite counters. Covered patio with fenced backyard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included with lease. Natural gas. Master with garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, and huge closet. Close to shopping, hospitals, eateries, schools, I-35 and both 45 and 130 tollways. Yard and landscaping maintained by HOA. Lock and leave set-up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Epiphany LN have any available units?
313 Epiphany LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 313 Epiphany LN have?
Some of 313 Epiphany LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Epiphany LN currently offering any rent specials?
313 Epiphany LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Epiphany LN pet-friendly?
No, 313 Epiphany LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 313 Epiphany LN offer parking?
Yes, 313 Epiphany LN offers parking.
Does 313 Epiphany LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Epiphany LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Epiphany LN have a pool?
No, 313 Epiphany LN does not have a pool.
Does 313 Epiphany LN have accessible units?
No, 313 Epiphany LN does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Epiphany LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Epiphany LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Epiphany LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Epiphany LN does not have units with air conditioning.
