All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 2608 Rough Berry RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
2608 Rough Berry RD
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:15 PM

2608 Rough Berry RD

2608 Rough Berry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2608 Rough Berry Road, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nearly new home in beautiful Falcon Pointe conveniently located near toll roads. This home is on a cul-de-sac with access to a pretty neighborhood park at the end of the street. Great open kitchen for entertaining that looks out into the backyard. Two living areas PLUS office. 4 Bedrooms upstairs. No carpet downstairs. Ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Rough Berry RD have any available units?
2608 Rough Berry RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 2608 Rough Berry RD have?
Some of 2608 Rough Berry RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Rough Berry RD currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Rough Berry RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Rough Berry RD pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Rough Berry RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 2608 Rough Berry RD offer parking?
No, 2608 Rough Berry RD does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Rough Berry RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Rough Berry RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Rough Berry RD have a pool?
No, 2608 Rough Berry RD does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Rough Berry RD have accessible units?
No, 2608 Rough Berry RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Rough Berry RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Rough Berry RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Rough Berry RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Rough Berry RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District