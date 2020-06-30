Nearly new home in beautiful Falcon Pointe conveniently located near toll roads. This home is on a cul-de-sac with access to a pretty neighborhood park at the end of the street. Great open kitchen for entertaining that looks out into the backyard. Two living areas PLUS office. 4 Bedrooms upstairs. No carpet downstairs. Ready for move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2608 Rough Berry RD have any available units?
2608 Rough Berry RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 2608 Rough Berry RD have?
Some of 2608 Rough Berry RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Rough Berry RD currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Rough Berry RD is not currently offering any rent specials.