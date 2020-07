Amenities

dogs allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House for lease in Pflugerville - Two story 4BD/3BA house for lease in Pflugerville near 130 and Gattis School Rd located in Ridge At Steeds Crossing. Master down floor plan and 3 bedrooms up. Laminate flooring through out, fireplace, high ceiling living area, large fenced back yard and 2 car garage. Kitchen has all appliances. Pflugerville ISD. No large aggressive breed dogs. Available October 15, 2019. Qualified applicants apply now!



(RLNE5192200)