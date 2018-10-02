20200 Hidden Gully LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 year old home home lives large & is perfect for entertaining friends and family. 3bdrm/2bath 1story with stone and brick elevation located on a corner lot. Excellent storage, walk in pantry, over-sized master suite with large closet, walk in shower & double vanity. Back patio features a pergola that is perfect for entertaining. Pets are case-by-case basis. Please apply at Go4Rent where applicants will complete an online application, upload supporting documents, and pay their application fee.