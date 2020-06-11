All apartments in Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX
19109 Obed River Drive
19109 Obed River Drive

19109 Obed River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19109 Obed River Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A new neighborhood in Pflugerville is the prefect place to call home. The tall ceilings in this 3 bedroom house feels so warm and inviting. The open layout and natural light is great! You will love the granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. The bedrooms are carpeted and the rest of the house has a beautiful tile. The large walk-in closets are so helpful! Call us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19109 Obed River Drive have any available units?
19109 Obed River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 19109 Obed River Drive have?
Some of 19109 Obed River Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19109 Obed River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19109 Obed River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19109 Obed River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19109 Obed River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 19109 Obed River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19109 Obed River Drive offers parking.
Does 19109 Obed River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19109 Obed River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19109 Obed River Drive have a pool?
No, 19109 Obed River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19109 Obed River Drive have accessible units?
No, 19109 Obed River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19109 Obed River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19109 Obed River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19109 Obed River Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19109 Obed River Drive has units with air conditioning.
