19109 Obed River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A new neighborhood in Pflugerville is the prefect place to call home. The tall ceilings in this 3 bedroom house feels so warm and inviting. The open layout and natural light is great! You will love the granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. The bedrooms are carpeted and the rest of the house has a beautiful tile. The large walk-in closets are so helpful! Call us today for a showing!