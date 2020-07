Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PLEASE SEE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR TO WALK THE HOUSE OR ASK LISTING AGENT TO TEXT TOUR LINK. OWNER/AGENT. SCHEDULE WITH CSS. YARD MAINTENANCE WILL BE INCLUDED IN RENT FOR ADDITIONAL $25. VERY CLEAN.WASHER,DRYER,FRIDGE, 4TH ROOM CAN BE A STUDY/FLEX ROOM OR A BEDROOM IT WILL REQUIRE AN CLOSET. SURROUND, TILE IN ALL AREAS BESIDE BEDS. SPRINKLER SYSTEM.Outlet, grocery,hospitals,ACC & Texas state & A&M colleges. I-45/ SH-130 toll for easy access to downtown.