Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3B/2B one story w/ full appliances package! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Gorgeous 3B/2B one story w/ full appliances package including washer/dryer. SS appliances and granite countertops in kitchen that opens to the family room, Hard tile throughout liv areas, Carpet in beds. Master suite w/ garden tub and sep. shower, Covered back patio for entertaining.



(RLNE4807126)