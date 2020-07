Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Diamond of a Rental - No HOA, 5 acres of property featuring a workshop, covered outbuilding for additional storage, single story home with detached 2 car garage. Enjoy the enclosed side yard with above ground pool and custom decking, perfect for those hot summer days. OK to park a work truck, RV or boat. Pets OK. Excellent schools and just minutes to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and HEB. Country living in the middle of the city. Welcome Home.