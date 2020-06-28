All apartments in Pflugerville
17603 Marfa Lights Trail

17603 Marfa Lights Trail
Location

17603 Marfa Lights Trail, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Cambridge Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Cambridge Heights - New Paint inside and out, All new flooring. Walk to community the pool, play-scape! Flex room at entryway could be used as a game room, playroom or office. Very open kitchen, breakfast and living area. Master bath has a garden tub, separate shower, double sink vanity and BIG walk in closet. The backyard has a great deck for sunning or having picnics. Sprinkler system, water softener, fridge and garage door opener. Close to Dell, LaFrontera Shopping, 45/IH35 and more!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE5124714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17603 Marfa Lights Trail have any available units?
17603 Marfa Lights Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 17603 Marfa Lights Trail have?
Some of 17603 Marfa Lights Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17603 Marfa Lights Trail currently offering any rent specials?
17603 Marfa Lights Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17603 Marfa Lights Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 17603 Marfa Lights Trail is pet friendly.
Does 17603 Marfa Lights Trail offer parking?
Yes, 17603 Marfa Lights Trail offers parking.
Does 17603 Marfa Lights Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17603 Marfa Lights Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17603 Marfa Lights Trail have a pool?
Yes, 17603 Marfa Lights Trail has a pool.
Does 17603 Marfa Lights Trail have accessible units?
No, 17603 Marfa Lights Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 17603 Marfa Lights Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 17603 Marfa Lights Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17603 Marfa Lights Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 17603 Marfa Lights Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
