17500 Dashwood Creek Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One story home available near Heatherwilde! - One story home available near Heatherwilde! Carpet install 8/2019! Roof replaced in 2017. This home has laminate flooring and tile in common areas and carpet in bedrooms! This home has a front dining room open to the living room and kitchen. Master is separate from front bedrooms. Sprinkler system in front and back yards! Come see! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE3417251)