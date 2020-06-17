All apartments in Pflugerville
17500 Dashwood Creek Dr.

17500 Dashwood Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17500 Dashwood Creek Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Heatherwilde

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One story home available near Heatherwilde! - One story home available near Heatherwilde! Carpet install 8/2019! Roof replaced in 2017. This home has laminate flooring and tile in common areas and carpet in bedrooms! This home has a front dining room open to the living room and kitchen. Master is separate from front bedrooms. Sprinkler system in front and back yards! Come see! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE3417251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. have any available units?
17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. have?
Some of 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. offers parking.
Does 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. has a pool.
Does 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17500 Dashwood Creek Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
