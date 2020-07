17414 Bishopsgate

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATHROOMS PISD SCHOOL DISTRICT - HOUSE IS CLOSE TO THE WINDERMERE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. BUS STOP FOR MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL AT THE PARK IN THE CORNER OF THE STREET 4 HOUSES DOWN. PARK & POOL CLOSE TO THE HOUSE. THIS PROPERTY HAS ALL THE PERKS, UP GRADED KITCHEN, HIGH QUALITY APPLIANCES, FLOORING THROUGH OUT TILE AND STAIRS ARE OF WOOD. BEDROOMS ONLY HAVE CARPET. HUGE EXTENDSION CONCRETE PATIO FOR GATHERINGS AND THE ATMOSPHERE OF GREENARY ALL AROUND YOU ITS A LITTLE RETREAT IN THE BACK YARD.



PROPERTY WILL BE READY 2/10/2020

CALL JOSE 512-284-6054 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING



