Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Super cute and affordable in a great neighborhood close to Dell, toll roads, tons of shopping and yummy restaurants! Tile floors throughout (no carpet!), vaulted ceilings, Cantera stone fireplace, open kitchen, sep tub and shower, walk in closet, covered patio and more! Walking distance to the park and pool! Highly acclaimed Pflugerville schools! Text tenant to show so she can remove pets.