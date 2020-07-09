Amenities
17117 Valley Glen Road Available 06/01/20 Well Kept Pflugerville Home with Great Patio for Entertaining! - Check out our video tour:https://youtu.be/sl34AXrxvbU
Well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 baths in the Pflugerville area. Home features a beautifully updated kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a stone backsplash. The covered back patio with built-in benches is perfect for entertaining a group or relaxing. All 3 bedrooms are spacious with lots of natural light. The owner provides lawn care!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 1993
**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/sl34AXrxvbU **
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Hard flooring in all common areas!
- Covered patio with access from the master suite. Great for relaxing!
- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet
- Updated kitchen, SS appliances, and granite counters!
- Washer/Dryer provided as a courtesy!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- For more information contact Genevieve: (512) 596-4588
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
- Pets are negotiable. Nonrefundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5788527)