17117 Valley Glen Road Available 06/01/20 Well Kept Pflugerville Home with Great Patio for Entertaining! - Check out our video tour:https://youtu.be/sl34AXrxvbU



Well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 baths in the Pflugerville area. Home features a beautifully updated kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a stone backsplash. The covered back patio with built-in benches is perfect for entertaining a group or relaxing. All 3 bedrooms are spacious with lots of natural light. The owner provides lawn care!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville

YEAR BUILT: 1993



**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/sl34AXrxvbU **



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Hard flooring in all common areas!

- Covered patio with access from the master suite. Great for relaxing!

- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet

- Updated kitchen, SS appliances, and granite counters!

- Washer/Dryer provided as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- For more information contact Genevieve: (512) 596-4588

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

- Pets are negotiable. Nonrefundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5788527)