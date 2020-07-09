All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

17117 Valley Glen Road

17117 Valley Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

17117 Valley Glen Road, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Windermere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
17117 Valley Glen Road Available 06/01/20 Well Kept Pflugerville Home with Great Patio for Entertaining! - Check out our video tour:https://youtu.be/sl34AXrxvbU

Well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 baths in the Pflugerville area. Home features a beautifully updated kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a stone backsplash. The covered back patio with built-in benches is perfect for entertaining a group or relaxing. All 3 bedrooms are spacious with lots of natural light. The owner provides lawn care!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 1993

**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/sl34AXrxvbU **

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Hard flooring in all common areas!
- Covered patio with access from the master suite. Great for relaxing!
- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet
- Updated kitchen, SS appliances, and granite counters!
- Washer/Dryer provided as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- For more information contact Genevieve: (512) 596-4588
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
- Pets are negotiable. Nonrefundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5788527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

