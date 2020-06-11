All apartments in Pflugerville
1705 Gnu Gap
1705 Gnu Gap

1705 Gnu Gap · (512) 504-7414
Location

1705 Gnu Gap, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Springbrook West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1705 Gnu Gap · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dream Home! - Rare-to-find light, bright, open 1 story house with lots of natural light throughout. Thoughtfully planned open concept living floor plan with easy to use gas fireplace. Gourmet chef's kitchen with stylish gorgeous white cabinets. Beautiful granite kitchen countertops are perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with no carpet throughout home. The front yard features two mature oak trees and a freshwater pond. The back yard is a treat with a large covered patio with ample privacy leads into an extended wooden deck and more back yard space for yourself, your kids, and pets! Convenient to major roadways, hospitals, shopping, and employers. Can't miss it!

(RLNE5875533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Gnu Gap have any available units?
1705 Gnu Gap has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1705 Gnu Gap have?
Some of 1705 Gnu Gap's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Gnu Gap currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Gnu Gap is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Gnu Gap pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Gnu Gap is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Gnu Gap offer parking?
No, 1705 Gnu Gap does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Gnu Gap have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Gnu Gap does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Gnu Gap have a pool?
No, 1705 Gnu Gap does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Gnu Gap have accessible units?
No, 1705 Gnu Gap does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Gnu Gap have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Gnu Gap does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Gnu Gap have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 Gnu Gap does not have units with air conditioning.
