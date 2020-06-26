All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

17001 Copperhead Drive

17001 Copperhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17001 Copperhead Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Springbrook West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 6 bedroom home on huge corner lot! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters delivered to their doorstop under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Spacious 6 bedroom home on huge corner lot, Master suite down with walk in closets, full bath w/double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built in desk, abundance of cabinets w/granite counter tops, Large game room up with 5 additional bedrooms and full bath, Covered patio with french doors from breakfast area and master bedroom, Storage shed!

(RLNE4995867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17001 Copperhead Drive have any available units?
17001 Copperhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 17001 Copperhead Drive have?
Some of 17001 Copperhead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17001 Copperhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17001 Copperhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17001 Copperhead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17001 Copperhead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17001 Copperhead Drive offer parking?
No, 17001 Copperhead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17001 Copperhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17001 Copperhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17001 Copperhead Drive have a pool?
No, 17001 Copperhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17001 Copperhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 17001 Copperhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17001 Copperhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17001 Copperhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17001 Copperhead Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17001 Copperhead Drive has units with air conditioning.
