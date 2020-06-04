All apartments in Pflugerville
16905 Borromeo Ave.

16905 Borromeo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16905 Borromeo Ave, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
16905 Borromeo Ave. Available 03/10/20 Gorgeous 4B/2.5B two story w/ Game Room! - Gorgeous 4B/2.5B two story w/ game room. Master bedroom on main floor with other bedrooms up. Downstairs has open floor plan. Kitchen comes with granite countertops and includes refrigerator. Nice master bath with double vanity, and covered patio. Don't miss out on this one! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE4690643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16905 Borromeo Ave. have any available units?
16905 Borromeo Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16905 Borromeo Ave. have?
Some of 16905 Borromeo Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16905 Borromeo Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16905 Borromeo Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16905 Borromeo Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16905 Borromeo Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 16905 Borromeo Ave. offer parking?
No, 16905 Borromeo Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 16905 Borromeo Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16905 Borromeo Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16905 Borromeo Ave. have a pool?
No, 16905 Borromeo Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16905 Borromeo Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16905 Borromeo Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16905 Borromeo Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16905 Borromeo Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
