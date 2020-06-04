Amenities

16905 Borromeo Ave. Available 03/10/20 Gorgeous 4B/2.5B two story w/ Game Room! - Gorgeous 4B/2.5B two story w/ game room. Master bedroom on main floor with other bedrooms up. Downstairs has open floor plan. Kitchen comes with granite countertops and includes refrigerator. Nice master bath with double vanity, and covered patio. Don't miss out on this one! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



(RLNE4690643)