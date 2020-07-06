All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:15 AM

1300 Crossvine Way

1300 Crossvine Way · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Crossvine Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pflugerville, TX. The home features beautiful hard-surface flooring throughout with a massive living area perfect for relaxing with family. Huge eat-in kitchen with new SS appliances, plenty of counter and granite counter-top space. Master Suite bath features a separate tub and shower along with a spacious walk-in closet. Sprawling backyard perfect for entertaining, kids and pets. Great pool/waterpark Scott Menser pool and heritage park in the neighborhood! Water slides and recreation areas. within walking distance. Around the corner from HEB, a great shopping center near by and Typhoon Texas Austin. 5 minute drive from Lake Pflugerville. Pflugerville park near by with extensive hiking and biking trails.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Crossvine Way have any available units?
1300 Crossvine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1300 Crossvine Way have?
Some of 1300 Crossvine Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Crossvine Way currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Crossvine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Crossvine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Crossvine Way is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Crossvine Way offer parking?
No, 1300 Crossvine Way does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Crossvine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Crossvine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Crossvine Way have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Crossvine Way has a pool.
Does 1300 Crossvine Way have accessible units?
No, 1300 Crossvine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Crossvine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Crossvine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Crossvine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Crossvine Way does not have units with air conditioning.

