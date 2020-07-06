1300 Crossvine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pflugerville, TX. The home features beautiful hard-surface flooring throughout with a massive living area perfect for relaxing with family. Huge eat-in kitchen with new SS appliances, plenty of counter and granite counter-top space. Master Suite bath features a separate tub and shower along with a spacious walk-in closet. Sprawling backyard perfect for entertaining, kids and pets. Great pool/waterpark Scott Menser pool and heritage park in the neighborhood! Water slides and recreation areas. within walking distance. Around the corner from HEB, a great shopping center near by and Typhoon Texas Austin. 5 minute drive from Lake Pflugerville. Pflugerville park near by with extensive hiking and biking trails.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.