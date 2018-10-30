1236 Hughmont Drive

Amenities
This 3/2 home is conveniently located close to highways and entertainment. No neighbors directly behind home for added privacy! Large master suite features walk-in closet and private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are spacious as well! Large living area is open to dining/kitchen. Efficient layout makes great use of space! At this price, this won't last long!
**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/iVfAGrmate4 **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 2000
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Open floor plan!
- Spacious kitchen with center island!
- Spacious bedrooms!
- No neighbors directly behind home, backs up to greenbelt!
- New stainless range + stainless vent hood
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Fenced Yard (Full), W/D Hookups, Garage (2 car), Central Air