Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:56 PM

1236 Hughmont Drive

1236 Hughmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1236 Hughmont Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Heatherwilde

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3/2 home is conveniently located close to highways and entertainment. No neighbors directly behind home for added privacy! Large master suite features walk-in closet and private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are spacious as well! Large living area is open to dining/kitchen. Efficient layout makes great use of space! At this price, this won't last long!

**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/iVfAGrmate4 **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 2000

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Open floor plan!
- Spacious kitchen with center island!
- Spacious bedrooms!
- No neighbors directly behind home, backs up to greenbelt!
- New stainless range + stainless vent hood

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Fenced Yard (Full), W/D Hookups, Garage (2 car), Central Air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Hughmont Drive have any available units?
1236 Hughmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 Hughmont Drive have?
Some of 1236 Hughmont Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Hughmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Hughmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Hughmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Hughmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Hughmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1236 Hughmont Drive offers parking.
Does 1236 Hughmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Hughmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Hughmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1236 Hughmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Hughmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1236 Hughmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Hughmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Hughmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
