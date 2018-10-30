1236 Hughmont Drive

Amenities

This 3/2 home is conveniently located close to highways and entertainment. No neighbors directly behind home for added privacy! Large master suite features walk-in closet and private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are spacious as well! Large living area is open to dining/kitchen. Efficient layout makes great use of space! At this price, this won't last long!



**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/iVfAGrmate4 **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville

YEAR BUILT: 2000



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Open floor plan!

- Spacious kitchen with center island!

- Spacious bedrooms!

- No neighbors directly behind home, backs up to greenbelt!

- New stainless range + stainless vent hood



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Fenced Yard (Full), W/D Hookups, Garage (2 car), Central Air