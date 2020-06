Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful finishes and smart home features in this single story gem. Granite counter tops and stainless appliances, tile floors throughout common areas. Huge fenced backyard with deck & expansive front porch offer outdoor spaces to entertain. Community pool, walking trails and scenery. Highland Elementary located in community. Close to shopping and major employers. Pet Fee is Non Refundable Call/text 805-598-2746 for showing

Contact us to schedule a showing.