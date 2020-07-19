1100 Kensington Castle Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

FABULOUS HIGHLAND PARK HOME! This beautiful and spacious, four bed/two bath home has open kitchen with Corian counters, center island, stainless steel appliances and spacious cabinets. There's a sunny breakfast nook as well as a formal dining area. High ceilings and arches give this home a custom feel. Private master has spa like master bath with big walk-in closet, garden tub and double vanity. Texas-sized backyard with covered back patio is a great place to fire up the grill. Home is situated at the end of a no outlet street, giving kiddos a great place to ride bikes and scooters. Close to Highland Park Elementary and minutes from Mirror Lake Park. Easy access to Loop 45/130, IH35 for commuters. Refrigerator included. Pets ok.