1100 Kensington Castle Trail

1100 Kensington Castle Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Kensington Castle Trail, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
FABULOUS HIGHLAND PARK HOME! This beautiful and spacious, four bed/two bath home has open kitchen with Corian counters, center island, stainless steel appliances and spacious cabinets. There's a sunny breakfast nook as well as a formal dining area. High ceilings and arches give this home a custom feel. Private master has spa like master bath with big walk-in closet, garden tub and double vanity. Texas-sized backyard with covered back patio is a great place to fire up the grill. Home is situated at the end of a no outlet street, giving kiddos a great place to ride bikes and scooters. Close to Highland Park Elementary and minutes from Mirror Lake Park. Easy access to Loop 45/130, IH35 for commuters. Refrigerator included. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Kensington Castle Trail have any available units?
1100 Kensington Castle Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1100 Kensington Castle Trail have?
Some of 1100 Kensington Castle Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Kensington Castle Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Kensington Castle Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Kensington Castle Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Kensington Castle Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Kensington Castle Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Kensington Castle Trail offers parking.
Does 1100 Kensington Castle Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Kensington Castle Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Kensington Castle Trail have a pool?
No, 1100 Kensington Castle Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Kensington Castle Trail have accessible units?
No, 1100 Kensington Castle Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Kensington Castle Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Kensington Castle Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Kensington Castle Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 Kensington Castle Trail has units with air conditioning.
